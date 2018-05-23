simpsons
- TVThe Weeknd Makes "Simpsons" Debut As A Child InfluencerThe Weeknd was featured in the newest episode of "The Simpsons."By Cole Blake
- Music VideosBad Bunny Teams Up With "The Simpsons" In New Music Video For "Te Deseo Lo Mejor"Bad Bunny released a music video inspired by "The Simpsons" in time for Christmas.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Simpsons" Creator Teases "Something Kind Of Ambitious" For ApuThe creator of "The Simpsons" says the writers are “working on something kind of ambitious" with regard to Apu.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Shows Interest In $225K Simpsons Painting Of Krusty The ClownTravis Scott's Simpsons' fandom is worth six-figures.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Channels Lisa Simpson With New Blonde HairstyleKodak Black distracts himself with a "Valley Boy" look while state officials deliberate over his alleged misconduct.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFox To Re-Air First Full-Length "Simpsons" Episode For Christmas"Simpsons" fans have a gift to look forward to.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Simpsons" Creator Matt Groening Shares First Look At New Netflix Animated SeriesNetflix keeps adding to its catalog. By Karlton Jahmal