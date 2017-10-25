sick wid it records
- MusicOMB Peezy Explains Why Rappers Should Avoid Signing To Other ArtistsHe spoke about his deal with E-40's Sick Wid It Records & how rapper CEOs are often concerned with their own careers first.By Erika Marie
- SongsShooterGang Kony & Mozzy Preach On New Single "Dearly Departed"ShooterGang Kony and Mozzy's "Dearly Departed" is a masterpiece. By Dominiq R.
- MusicOMB Peezy Raps Through The Pain On "Let Up"Cali-by-way-of-Alabama rapper OMB Peezy takes a strong look at his influential come-up story on a new single titled "Let Up."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsPayroll Giovanni & Cardo Recuit E-40 For "Mail Long"Payroll Giovanni & Cardo connect with E-40 on "Mail Long." By Aron A.
- InterviewsOMB Peezy Details Getting High At 8 Years Old On "How To Roll"OMB Peezy joins us for the latest episode of how to roll. By Aron A.
- NewsOMB Peezy Destroys His HNHH Freestyle SessionOMB Peezy steps up to the plate on this week's HNHH Freestyle Session.By Aron A.
- MusicNef The Pharaoh Gets E-40's Face Tattooed On His LegThe love is real.By Chantilly Post