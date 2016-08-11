shazam
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Blamed For "Shazam 2" Disappointing $30Mil Opening WeekendThe film's director is surprised by the negative reviews and says he's done with superhero films—and their online discourses—for the time being.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDrake Named Shazam's Most Searched Artist Of All TimeIn celebration of two decades of Shazam, the app has been sharing some of its most noteworthy stats.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Reveals He Fought To Keep Black Adam Out Of "Shazam!"Dwayne Johnson says it would've been a "disservice" to feature Black Adam in the movie, "Shazam!"By Cole Blake
- Movies"Shazam! 2" Gets A 2022 Release DateDC continues the Shazam franchise. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam Movie Will Introduce The Justice SocietyHow will DC treat Black Adam?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSHAZAM! Has A Respectable Take At Opening Weekend Box OfficeDC takes a step in the right direction. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Shazam!" Struggles To Discover His Superpowers In Amusing New Clip"Shazam!" looks like DC's funniest film yet. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDC's "Shazam!" Trailer Features A Well-Placed Eminem Song"Shazam" looks so crazy, it just might work. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNew "Shazam!" Trailer Showcases The Movie's "Not So Serious" Side"Sup, I'm a superhero."By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeApple Acquires Shazam In $400 Million DealApple's making big moves. By hnhh
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill Will No Longer Be DC Universe's Superman: ReportWill the British actor have to surrender the S on his Chest?By hnhh
- Entertainment"Shazam!" Movie Trailer Debuts At San Diego Comic-ConThe DCEU gets a heartfelt comedy. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Shazam!" Movie First Look Photo Shows Zachary Levi All Suited UpMaybe "Shazam!" can help the DCEU.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyApple's Shazam Acquisition Under Investigation In Europe: ReportEurope doesn't think Apple is playing fair. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechApple Purchases Shazam For Reportedly $400 MillionShazam is officially in Apple's hands. By Aron A.
- MusicNew Michael Jackson's Project "SCREAM" Dropping On September 29thThe King of Pop is making a return.By Matt F
- NewsThis Appears To Be Danny Brown's "Atrocity Exhibition" Cover ArtDanny Brown's artwork for his highly anticipated "Atrocity Exhibition" appears to have arrived.By Rose Lilah