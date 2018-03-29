shaving
- StreetwearJulia Fox Reveals She "Shaved Around" Her Controversial Extra Low-Rise PantsJulia Fox is known for taking fashion risks, although these pants take things to a new level.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomTyrese Shaves His Girlfriend's Pubic Hair On InstagramFor some reason, Tyrese's girlfriend just posted a video of the actor shaving her pubic hair on Instagram...By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDr. Phil Shaves His Iconic Mustache On April Fool's DayDr. Phil appears to get rid of his mustache in new photos.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGillette Addresses #MeToo In Controversial Ad: "The Best A Man Can Get?"Their advertisement revolves around social issues rather than grooming.By Zaynab
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Takes Video As He Shaves His Head For Movie RoleMGK is going bald for a new movie.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Says She Can No Longer See Her Vagina Due To Baby BumpCardi B gets real about her pregnancy struggles. By Chantilly Post
- SportsAnthony Davis Contemplates Shaving Trademark UnibrowAnthony Davis wants fans to help him decide the fate of his unibrow.By Devin Ch