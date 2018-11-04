Shannon Clermont
- RelationshipsShannon Clermont Wants Secret Marriage To Celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss Annulled: ReportThe pair reportedly tied the knot back in March.
By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Clermont Twins Shoot Their Shot At Bill GatesShannon and Shannade Clermont slid into Bill Gates' DMs as soon as they heard he was getting divorced.By Alex Zidel
- GramShannade Clermont Shares Snatched Update From Prison During Fraud SentenceShannade's doing fine on the other side. By Chantilly Post
- GramLil Nas X Playfully Flirts With Shannon Clermont After She Asks To "Sit On It"Lil Nas X seems down to hang with Shannon Clermont.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Hopes She'll Come Out Of Jail "Strong Like Martha Stewart"Reality is sinking in for Shannade Clermont. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont To Serve Time In A Celebrity-Vetted Low Security PrisonSo that's why the Clermont twin was unbothered. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentThe Clermont Twins Plump Their Puckers To Prep For Jail TimeA quick lip injection in the wake of jail time. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Requests A Quick Miami Vacay Before Serving TimeThe reality TV star has one more wish before jail.By Aida C.
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Hottest Pics Of The Clermont Twins Living Their Best LifeThe Clermont Twins are no rookies when it comes to flexin' on the 'Gram.By E Gadsby
- RelationshipsShannon Clermont Wants Secret Marriage To Celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss Annulled: ReportThe pair reportedly tied the knot back in March.