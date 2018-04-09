sexual harrasment
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Will Not Be Charged But Allegations Are "Credible": District Attorney SaysAndrew Cuomo will not be charged for the allegations of misconduct made against him.ByCole Blake1047 Views
- PoliticsCNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over Attempt To Aid His Brother, Andrew CuomoChris Cuomo has been fired by CNN.ByCole Blake4.1K Views
- Pop CultureAndrew Cuomo Denies Sexually Harassing Former Aide: "It's Just Not True"Lindsey Boylan took to her Twitter account to share that while working for Cuomo, he repeatedly acted inappropriately.ByErika Marie1.6K Views
- PoliticsFormer Andrew Cuomo Staffer Accuses NY Gov. Of Sexual HarassmentA former staffer for Andrew Cuomo has accused the New York governor of sexual harassment.ByCole Blake2.3K Views
- MusicMathew Knowles: Jagged Edge Members Sexually Harassed Beyonce & Kelly RowlandMathew Knowles has spilled some tea. ByChantilly Post9.8K Views
- MusicMariah Carey Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Former Manager: ReportThe case is said to be officially closed. ByChantilly Post3.4K Views
- EntertainmentMarlon Wayans Defends Louis C.K.'s Return: "He's Apologetic And Sincere And Funny"Wayans backs Michael Che's support of Louis C.K.ByKarlton Jahmal1227 Views
- EntertainmentAnthony Bourdain Slammed Bill Clinton & Harvey Weinstein In One Of His Last InterviewsBourdain had some strong words to say about Clinton and Weinstein.ByKarlton Jahmal1.8K Views
- EntertainmentEx-Billboard CEO Has Been Accused Of Sexual MisconductBillboard's ousted CEO is currently being investigated. ByBrynjar Chapman1284 Views
- EntertainmentRobin Wright Opens Up About Kevin Spacey Scandal For The First TimeWright has nothing bad to say about her former co-star. ByKarlton Jahmal2.2K Views
- EntertainmentSuzanne Somers Defends Morgan Freeman, Says He's Just A "Big Flirt"Somers defends her good friend. ByKarlton Jahmal1.8K Views
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman: "80 Years Of My Life Is At Risk Of Being Undermined"Morgan Freeman does not want his legacy tarnished by these accusations. ByMatthew Parizot12.0K Views
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Says #MeToo Movement Has Just Become "About Rich White Women"Amber Rose just wants the #MeToo founder to not be forgotten. ByChantilly Post3.5K Views
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons Accused Of Groping "RHONY" Star Luann De LessepsLuann de Lesseps details her inappropriate encounter with Russell Simmons.ByChantilly Post1.8K Views