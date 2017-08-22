sexual assualt trial
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Sexual Assault Case "We are very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations"By Lamar Banks
- MusicWoman Says Lawyer Offered Her Bribe To Lie About Trey Songz In Sexual Assault CaseMariah Thielen claims that the lawyer for Songz's alleged victim tried to pay her to lie about the singer.By Rex Provost
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Accuser Provides Text Messages From Night Of IncidentThe prosecution has provided text messages from the night in question.By Cole Blake
- SocietyBill Cosby Faces Civil Cases Worth Millions Following His Criminal ConvictionThe disgraced actor may be liable to millions in damages. By hnhh
- SocietyBill Cosby's Hollywood Walk Star Will Remain Following SentencingA representative of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the star will remain. By hnhh
- EntertainmentCamille Cosby Fights For Investigation On Judge Set To Sentence BillBill's wife is fighting for her husband. By Chantilly Post
- SportsAly Raisman On Larry Nassar Abuse: "This Tragedy Could Have Been Avoided"Aly Raisman slams the USA Gymnastics for not listening. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sexual Assault Retrial PostponedThe retrial is set to take place in 2018.By Aron A.