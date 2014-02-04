self made 4
- NewsMeek Mill, Rick Ross & Wale Are Dropping A Single Today"Self Made Vol. 4" is on its way.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWale Plans To Release Two Albums In 2016Wale announces plans for two 2016 albums, shares details on MMG's "Self Made Vol. 4."By Patrick Lyons
- BeefRick Ross Says Meek Mill & Wale's Beef Is OverRick Ross says he squashed the beef between his labelmates. By Angus Walker
- NewsRick Ross Says "Self Made 4" Is Coming "Sooner Than You Think"Rick Ross and Wale hint that "Self Made 4" is arriving shortly.By Rose Lilah
- BeefRick Ross Responds To Meek Mill/Wale Beef On SnapchatRick Ross says it's "MMG forever" in response to the Wale/Meek Mill controversy.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRick Ross & DJ Khaled Talk New Meek Mill Album, Announce "Self Made, Vol. 4"Rick Ross and DJ Khaled share info. on Meek Mill's "Dreams Worth More Than Money" and MMG's upcoming compilation tape "Self Made, Vol. 4". By Angus Walker
- NewsSelf MadeAzad Right is self made.By hnhh