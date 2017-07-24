Scum Fuck Flower Boy
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares His Hidden Instagram Account With The MassesTyler reveals hundreds of behind-the-scenes pictures on hidden Instagram account. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTyler, The Creator Delivers Another Unreleased Track With "435"Tyler, The Creator returns again with another unused track. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSeth Rogen Praises Tyler The Creator: “His Last Album Was Awesome”Watch Seth Rogan talk highly about his good friend Tyler The Creator.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyler, The Creator Breaks Down "Flower Boy": "I'm Not Depressed At All"OFWGKTA's Tyler, The Creator exclusively opens up on his last album drop. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator & Vince Staples Are Going On Tour TogetherVince Staples & Tyler, The Creator will be hitting a city near you.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Says He Originally Wrote "See You Again" for ZaynTyler says Zayn flaked on him.By Milca P.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Announces "Flower Boy" Tour DatesTyler, The Creator could be coming to a city near you!By Matt F
- MusicBen Baller Crafts 'Flower Boy' Chain for Tyler, the CreatorBen Baller gifts Tyler with new ice.By Milca P.
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: Tyler, The Creator Debuts At #2A weekly glance at the performance of r'n'b and hip-hop albums on the Billboard charts.By Chris Tart
- MusicTyler, The Creator Vies For #1 Debut, Questions TIDAL NumbersTyler, the Creator questions TIDAL's methods for Meek Mill's album when it comes to earning the #1 debut spot.By Rose Lilah
- MusicTyler, The Creator Will Be Releasing "Flower Boy" On Cassette TapeOld media enthusiasts rejoice!By Matt F
- ReviewsTyler, The Creator's "Scum Fuck Flower Boy" (Review)Tyler, The Creator drops the shtick and gets to the core of his belief in fearless individualism on "Scum Fuck Flower Boy."By Patrick Lyons