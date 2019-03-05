scrapp deleon
- TVScrapp DeLeon Net Worth 2023: What Is The "LHHATL" Star Worth?Discover Scrapp DeLeon's net worth in 2023, detailing his income sources from "LHHATL," music career, and entrepreneurship.By Jake Skudder
- TVBow Wow's Ex Kiyomi Leslie Defends Open Relationship With "LHHATL" StarBow Wow's ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie recently appeared on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" alongside her new beau.By Erika Marie
- TVThe "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" Season 9 Super Trailer Is Here"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" fans can officially rejoice, as the super trailer for season 9 promises another round of fights, tears, redemption and new faces.By Keenan Higgins
- TV"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Scrapp DeLeon Reveals He Wants Multiple WivesFor now, he's enjoying his freedom.By Erika Marie
- Crime"L&HH: ATL"'s Sas DeLeon Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Pimp Out Underage GirlsHe was taken into custody with another man.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentT.I. Motions Plans To Repurpose Atlanta City's Detention CenterT.I. continues his activism efforts.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 7 Recap: Karlie Redd Calls Off EngagementThe drama and antics continue on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."By Aida C.
- MusicT.I. & Scrapp DeLeon Help Church To Bail Out 23 Non-Violent OffendersThey helped raise $140,000 for the church's Bail Out Program.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentScrapp DeLeon Talks Relationship With Moniece Slaughter & Praises Tommie LeeThe "Love & HIp Hop Atlanta" star says he recently wrote a character letter for Tommie.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Brings Explosive 8th Season In Latest TrailerThe eighth season premieres on VH1 on March 25.By Erika Marie