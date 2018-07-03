scars
- RelationshipsDreka Gates Has Kevin Gates' "Khaza" On Repeat: "Late Night Vibes"Dreka Gates is feeling Kevin Gates' "Scars." By Aron A.
- GramLil Reese Flaunts Gnarly Neck Scar After Near-Fatal ShootingChicago rapper Lil Reese nearly lost his life last weekend.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMagic Johnson's Daughter Shows Off Scars From Recent Home InvasionThe incident happened back in December.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMagic Johnson's Daughter Elisa Shares Scars From Home Invasion EscapeThe 24-year-old says the ordeal left her "incredibly insecure."By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Xan Debuts An "Ugly New Face Tat" On InstagramLil Xan knows people won't like his new tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJhene Aiko Explains How She Got The Scar On Her ChinJhené Aiko clears up the confusion in the comments section.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTeen Hospitalized After Hot Water Challenge: "My Skin Just Fell Off My Chest"Another stupid internet challenge. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRich The Kid's Girlfriend Shows Off Healing Injuries Since LA RobberyTori Brixx is healing well. By Chantilly Post