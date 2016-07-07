Scales 925
- MusicT.I. Clear Of Fraud Allegations By Ex-Restaurant Employees As Case Is DismissedThe court closed the case and the rapper didn't settle.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Sued By Ex-Employees For Fraud After $660K In Bank Transfers Are Found: ReportT.I.'s former restaurant employees have hit the rapper with an amended federal lawsuit over the alleged fraud.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Accused Of Attempting To Defraud Ex-Exployees Of Shuttered Restaurant: ReportEx-employees are reportedly taking T.I. to court again for allegedly hiding money owed to them.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Shuts Down Bankruptcy Reports: "Y'all Running Bogus Stories Now?"T.I. calls "fake news" on rumors that he filed for bankruptcy over a failed restaurant project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I.'s Sunken Restaurant "Scales 925" Files For Bankruptcy"Scales 925" offered upscale southern cuisine, while it was in operation.By Devin Ch
- NewsT.I. Sued By 12 Of His Restaurant EmployeesT.I. and the management team at his Atlanta restaurant, Scales 925, are being sued for not paying their employees what they are lawfully owed. By Angus Walker