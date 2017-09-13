sarah huckabee sanders
- PoliticsAOC Goes Off On Conservatives More Worried About Their Followers Than The CoupAOC called out conservatives who have complained about losing followers on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Told Ex-Press Secretary To "Take One For The Team" After Kim-Jong Un WinkSarah Huckabee Sanders claims Trump told her to "take one for the team" after Kim Jong-Un winked at her.By Aron A.
- MusicDonald Trump Likely To Sign Bill, Declaring "National Emergency" At The BorderThe United States of Whatever.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCNN Reporter Jim Acosta Berated By Donald Trump & Suspended From White HouseThe heated exchange has gone viral. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCNN Offices In NY Evacuated After Receiving "Suspicious Package"Bomb threats aplomb in the Political World.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, & Conan O'Brien Troll Trump In New SkitColbert and Fallon were responding to Trump. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Supports Michelle Wolf's Sarah Huckabee Sanders JabsThe talk show host isn't one to shy away from controversial subject matter. By David Saric
- EntertainmentT.I. Shouts Out Michelle Wolf For Her Controversial White House Roast SessionMichelle Wolf has been invited to the BBQ. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentWatch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump Live At The White HouseMichelle Wolf catches wreck at the WHCD.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWhite House Press Secretary Deems Police Shootings A "Local Issue"The federal government wants to protect local authorities. By David Saric
- SocietyTwitter Shades Donald Trump's Press Secretary After Ethics ViolationSarah Huckabee Sanders violated White House ethics with tweet about "accidental" Amazon order. By Matt F
- SocietyWhite House Press Sec. Says Donald Trump's "Pocahontas" Comment Isn't OffensiveDonald Trump called Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" at Navajo Veterans event. By Aron A.
- SportsWhite House Says ESPN Host Jemele Hill's Tweets Are A "Fireable Offense"White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, calls Hill's tweets "outrageous and unacceptable."By Aron A.