Sante Fe
- MusicJustin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor In The HospitalThe worldwide pop phenomenon is hoping to spread some joy in the midst of this crisis. ByDavid Saric513 Views
- SportsHouston Rockets Owner & Travis Scott Honor Sante Fe Students Before Game 5Watch Travis Scott & the Rockets owner say some encouraging words to the students of Sante Fe High School.ByKevin Goddard6.5K Views
- SocietyNew President Of NRA Blames ADHD Drugs For School ShootingsThe NRA's incoming president asserts that guns aren't the root of mass shootings.ByMilca P.4.1K Views
- SportsJ.J. Watt To Pay For Funerals Of Victims In Sante Fe ShootingTexas' DE JJ Watt is reportedly paying for all the funerals of the victims in Friday's Sante Fe shooting outside Houston.ByKevin Goddard3.3K Views