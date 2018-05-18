samsung galaxy
- SocietySamsung Sued For Misleading Ads & Claims Their Phones Are Not Water-ProofSamsung ads were considered to be misleading. ByAida C.3.3K Views
- SocietySamsung Announces "Galaxy Fold:" The $1,980 Flip Phone Of The Future"The Galaxy Fold" begins shipping on April 26!ByDevin Ch24.3K Views
- Gaming"Fortnite" Beta For Android Finally Touches DownAndroid is finally joining the "Fortnite" party. ByKarlton Jahmal979 Views
- TechSamsung Is Still Throwing Shots At Apple In New AdSamsung takes more jabs at Apple in new ad campaign.ByMilca P.3.0K Views