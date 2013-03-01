sample infringement
- IndustryUniversal Is Being Sued Over Justin Timberlake & Jay Z's "Suit & Tie"R&B greats Sly, Slick and Wicked are suing Universal over Justin Timberlake and Jay Z's "Suit & Tie." By Angus Walker
- NewsJay Z & Beyoncé Win "Drunk In Love" Lawsuit Against Hungarian SingerThe singer, Mitsou, sued the couple for taking her vocals without permission. By Angus Walker
- NewsJay Z Ordered To Pay Up For Uncleared "Magna Carta Holy Grail" SampleJay Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz to pay 50% of earnings from "Magna Carta Holy Grail" cut "Versus" to the artist sampled on the track. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNotorious B.I.G.'s Estate Sued By R&B Singer For Sample Used In "The What"Lee Hutson alleges that 20 year-old song "The What" unlawfully sampled his 1973 song "Can't Say Enough About Mom"By Patrick Lyons
- NewsScHoolboy Q's "Oxymoron" Delayed Due to Sample Clearance Issues, New Leak Coming SoonBecause of ongoing sample clearance issues, ScHoolboy Q's "Oxymoron" album still doesn't have a release date. By hnhh
- NewsErykah Badu Criticizes Papoose For Use Of Unauthorized Vocal SamplesIt turns out Papoose didn't have permission to sample Badu's voice for his debut album.By hnhh
- NewsRZA Suing Pianist Meiko Kaji Over Sample Infringement AllegationsRZA is suing Japanese actress/ pianist Meiko Kaji over claims that he sampled her music. By Kevin Goddard