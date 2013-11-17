sad boys
- NewsYung Lean Speeds Up His Flow On "Crash Bandicoot"Yung Lean switches things up for his new track.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsYung Lean Reconnects With Suicideyear For "Spider Feet"Suicideyear and Yung Lean are back together on the gloomy new "Spider Feet."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Lean Comes Through With "Metallic Intuition"Yung Lean shares another cut off "Stranger." By Aron A.
- Original Content10 Essential Yung Lean Tracks10 essential cuts from the Swedish Sad BoyBy Chris Tart
- ProfilesBehind The Beat: SuicideyearHNHH's new series "Behind The Beat" profiles unique producers that are looking to change the soundscape.By Angus Walker
- Original ContentSadboys: The Saddest Rappers & Their Saddest SongsIn honor of the Sad Boys movement, we look through the back catalog of real hip-hop to determine who were the original tragic figures in hip-hop and what were their saddest songs. By hnhh
- NewsYung Gleesh Feat. Yung Lean "It's Sad Boy" VideoWatch It's Sad BoyBy hnhh