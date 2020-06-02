Rush Limbaugh
- PoliticsIce-T Remembers Rush Limbaugh As "A Racist Piece Of Sh*t"Ice-T brings back a tweet from 2012 to express how he feels about the late Rush Limbaugh.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRush Limbaugh, Conservative Radio Personality, Dead At 70Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday after fighting lung cancer.By Azure Johnson
- PoliticsTrump Drops F-Bomb On Radio Show While Threatening Iran: ReportThe President received criticism about how he spoke on foreign relations with the Middle Eastern country.By Erika Marie
- SportsDonald Trump Goes At LeBron James, Deems Him "Very Nasty"Trump also said LeBron was a spokesman for the Democratic Party.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Calls Rush Limbaugh Interview "Waste Of My Time"Charlamagne Tha God and Rush Limbaugh chatted about white privilege, and after Limbaugh said he doesn't believe it exists, "The Breakfast Club" host shared why he didn't think that talk was productive.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Debates Rush Limbaugh After He Says White Privilege Doesn't ExistCharlamagne Tha God and Rush Limbaugh exchanged a few words after the conservative talk show host denied that white privilege was real.By Erika Marie