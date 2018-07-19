romantic comedy
- Movies7 Rappers Who Starred In Romantic ComediesQueen Latifah and Will Smith are some of the rappers who have dominated Hollywood. By Demi Phillips
- Music50 Cent Would Cast Nicki Minaj As His Love Interest In A Romantic ComedyThe "BMF" mogul claims he "understands her more than other people."By Erika Marie
- MoviesKeanu Reeves Returns To Rom-Coms In Trailer For Netflix Film "Always Be My Maybe""Always Be My Maybe" stars Ali Wong and Randall Park.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Will Mimic Class Romantic ComediesThe teasers don't lie!By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentThe Best Netflix Movies To Watch For Any MoodIt's the weekend which means it's time for Netflix. No matter what mood you're in today, we have a great list of movies you should watch.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentTaraji P. Henson Hears Men's Inner-Thoughts In Cameo-Filled "What Men Want"Erykah Badu starts some sh*t.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Is Back In New Romantic Comedy "Second Act"Lopez is returning to rom-com.By Karlton Jahmal