robin
- Pop CultureBoosie Reacts To Batman's Robin Being Bisexual: "New World Order"The rapper warned people to protect their children.By Erika Marie
- RandomRobin Comes Out As Bisexual In "Batman" ComicBatman's sidekick Robin has officially come out as bisexual!By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Young Justice" Reboot Gets Action Packed New TrailerBetter late than never. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDC Starts Online Poll To Decide If "Titans'" Robin Lives Or DiesIs Jason Todd about to be out of a job?By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Titans" Star Anna Diop Promises Starfire Will Get Her Traditional CostumeStarfire will look comic-accurate in the near future. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Titans" Renewed For A Second Season Prior To Series PremiereDC is putting all their faith in "Titans"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRobin Reveals Why He Left Gotham City & Batman In Latest "Titans" TrailerDick Grayson and Bruce Wayne grew apart. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Titans" Trailer Showcases Violent & Dark Robin: "F**k Batman"Robin and Raven look insane!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDC Comic's "Titans" Shares First Look At RobinThe upcoming live-action series "Titans" offer fans a sneak peek.By hnhh
- NewsRihanna And DC Comics Beefing Over "Robyn" TrademarkDC Comics wants to block Rihanna from trademarking the name "Robyn."By Danny Schwartz