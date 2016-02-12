robert deniro
- SocietySerial Mail Bomber Was "Anti-Everything," Worked As Male Stripper In The 90sCesar Sayoc was described by his former employers, as a prankster who dreamt of becoming a pro wrestler.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix "Joker" Set Photos Reveal Villain's Arrest While Smiling EnthusiasticallyThe Joker finds hilarity in his situation. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Joker" Movie Director Shares Image Of The Distraught Villain In Another CostumeTodd Phillips hits us with some more set photos. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNobu Responds To Robert De Niro's Trump Ban: "Nobody Is Banned"De Niro's ban has been lifted. By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefThe Jay Z & Robert DeNiro Beef Is OverBet you forgot Jigga and DeNiro were even beefing in the first place.By hnhh