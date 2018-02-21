returns
- Tech“Lofi Hip Hop Radio - Beats To Relax/Study To” Returns After Causing PanicYouTube apologizes for accidentally removing the popular channel. By Noah C
- WrestlingHulk Hogan To Make WWE Return On Monday's RawHulk Hogan returns to the WWE to honor the passing of "Mean" Gene Okerlund.By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Sean Returns With First Instagram Posts In A MinuteBig Sean has returned to the Gram. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry-Housley Makes Emotional Return To “The Real” Following Niece's DeathWatch Tamera Mowry's tearful return to "The Real" on Monday following her niece's tragic death. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJhene Aiko Returns To Social Media With "Prom 2018" PicsJhené Aiko is back on Instagram as she celebrates her friendships.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Returns To New York City After Overseas Trip: “The King Is Back”The self-proclaimed "King of NY" is back in the States.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKehlani Makes Triumphant Return To Twitter "For The Memes"Kehlani is back for all the fun that Twitter has to offer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross: "Ain't Nothing Like Home"Rick Ross has finally broken his silence after his health scare.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump: "New Deal On The Way"Lil Pump is celebrating a substantial milestone with some big news.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Flexes In His Return To InstagramRick Ross is seemingly healthy, ignoring reports and stunting on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Chooses Fruit Over Weed With His Return To InstagramLil Pump is back on Instagram and he's showing off his fresh, new ankle monitor.By Alex Zidel