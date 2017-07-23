reminder
- Pop CultureDrake Reminds Instagram To Wish Him A Happy Father's DayThe Canadian superstar posted a cheeky message on his social media page to remind people to congratulate him on June 18th... in three months' time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Promises That "Eternal Atake" Is Coming While Dressed As BatmanLil Uzi Vert dressed up as Batman for Halloween.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Will Perform At This Year's Video Music AwardsThe Weeknd will be taking the stage at the VMAs.By Matt F
- NewsReminder (Remix)Listen to The Weeknd's remix of "Reminder" featuring Young Thug & A$AP Rocky.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases Upcoming “Reminder” Remix Featuring Young Thug & A$AP RockyUpcoming remix alert.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Reminder" Goes PlatinumYa know, mayne. By Angus Walker