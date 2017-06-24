record stores
- MusicRecord Store Day Highlights Include Eminem, Summer Walker, Billie Eilish & MoreTyler, the Creator, Summer Walker, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib are just a few of the artists set to release special edition vinyls for Record Store Day this year. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicCardi B, Post Malone & Ariana Grande Join Grammy's New Feminist-InitiativeThe Grammy's are set to introduce a pro-diversity campaign aimed at gender equality.By Devin Ch
- MusicAmoeba Music Shop Fires Shots At "Lil" Rappers By Placing Them All TogetherAmoeba Music has no time for rapper's unoriginality with their names.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMassive Travis Scott Head Installed Atop Landmark Music Shop In HollywoodCould this mean "Astroworld" is coming soon?By Alex Zidel
- TVLogic Announces He Is Writing And Starring In A Comedy MovieLogic's film goes into production at the end of this year.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVHNHH's "For the Record" with P-LoHNHH went crate digging with P-Lo and learned a thing or two about the producer/rapper.By Jasmina Cuevas