rate the bars
- MusicCommon "Rates The Bars" Of Kanye West, Vic Mensa, Mos Def, Polo G, & MoreHe wasn't really feeling Juice WRLD.By Erika Marie
- BarsJoell Ortiz Rates Bars From Eminem & Fellow Slaughterhouse MembersJoell Ortiz puts the bars under the microscope. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRapsody Explains Why J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Are Brilliant On "Rate The Bars"Rapsody hits "Rate The Bars" to drop knowledge on J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and yes, Bhad Bhabie. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMemphis Bleek "Rates The Bars" Of Jay Z, Kanye West, 6ix9ine, Fabolous, & MoreSpoiler: he said Tekashi's lyrics were trash.By Erika Marie
- MusicReason Provides Excellent Analysis Of Ab-Soul & ScHoolboy Q's BarsReason holds it down in what many are calling the best "Rate The Bars" yet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Ranks Logic's "Sriracha" Verse On "Rate The Bars"Joyner Lucas provides his expertise in the lyrical arts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCurren$y Scores Mac Miller, Gunna, Wiz Khalifa & Tyga Verses On "Rate The Bars"Curren$y "Rates The Bars" with BET.By Devin Ch
- MusicLord Jamar Weighs In On Bars From Eminem & Machine Gun KellyLord Jamar wlll not be adding "FACK" to his playlist anytime soon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicG Herbo Gets Sand Trapped By Twista's Chopper-Style Flow On BET's "Rate The Bars"G Herbo also rates his own lyrical prowess, in the latest "Rate The Bars" segment.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Impresses EPMD's Erick Sermon & PMD With Lyricism & MetaphorsThey weren't feeling Kodak Black though.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Gives Himself A Flawless Rating On "Rate The Bars"Bow Wow wasn't feeling Chris Brown's bars on "B*****s N Marijuana."By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa Praises Bars From J. Cole While Questioning His Vehicular ChoicesVic Mensa rates bars from J. Cole, Drake, Mick Jenkins and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRhymefest Compares Old Kanye & New Kanye In "Rate The Bars"Rhymefest rates bars from Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, G Herbo, and more of Chi-Town's finest. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicProblem Isn't Easily Impressed On The Latest "Rate The Bars"Problem is a tough critic on BET's "Rate The Bars."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNipsey Hussle Reveals What Belly & Einstein Have In Common On "Rate The Bars"Nipsey Hussle comes through for some bar work. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Rates Bars: "I Can't Compare These Guys To Me - I'm God Level"CyHi The Prynce has a high bar for bars.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTech N9ne Rates Bars From Freddie Gibbs, Machine Gun Kelly & MoreTech N9ne lays down the law on some bars from Machine Gun Kelly, Tekashi 6ix9ine & more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Rates Bars From UGK's Notorious "Pregnant P*ssy"Big K.R.I.T. at once plays student and teacher in new "Rate The Bars." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicScarface Rates Bars From Bun B, The D.O.C, and Lil PumpScarface drops some knowledge in the latest episode of "Rate The Bars."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRedman Breaks Down Bars From Yo Gotti, Jay-Z & MoreRedman drops some knowledge. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Wasn't Impressed By These Bars From Tupac's "Something Wicked"T.I. has no filter when it comes to his opinions. By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Rates Bars From Lil Pump, XXXTENTACION, Eminem & MoreRoyce Da 5'9" rates some bars.By Mitch Findlay