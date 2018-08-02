rap legends
- MusicKool Keith Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rap Legend Worth?Delve into Kool Keith's prolific career, spanning innovative hip-hop to his influence on the genre, highlighting his journey.By Rain Adams
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"50 Cent reacts to Eminem paying homage to rap legends on Nas' new album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLL Cool J Questions "Forefather Of Pop Rap" TitleThe Rap legend called the title "confusing" & asked his followers why he's being placed in that lane.By Erika Marie
- MusicTalib Kweli Sends Love To DMX After Rehab Check-InTalib Kweli sends ''love + light'' to DMX, after he checks into rehab. By Sandra E
- MusicE-40 Doesn't Mind If He's Not Included In The 'Greatest Rappers' ConversationsHe recognizes he's not for everybody.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLegendary Kurtis Blow Announces Hospitalization: ReportLet's keep Kurtis Blow in our prayers. By Aida C.
- MusicA "Jeezy" Documentary Began Production TodayThe realest sh*t you I never wrote."By Devin Ch