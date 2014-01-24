rap genius
- MusicTyler, The Creator Clarifies Pharrell & Lil Uzi Vert Feature Rumors, Calls Out "Genius"The "Call Me If You Get Lost" artist clarified rumors that "Juggernaut" was originally supposed to appear on a scrapped Pharrell x Lil Uzi Vert project. By Madusa S.
- TechJudge Rules Against Genius' Lawsuit Towards Google Over Stolen LyricsThe $50 million lawsuit that Genius filed against Google for plagiarizing the website's lyrical content has officially been thrown out by a New York judge.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicGenius Is Suing Google For $50 Million For Allegedly Stealing LyricsGenius versus Google.By Andrew Portnoy
- SocietyGenius Is Accusing Google Of Stealing Lyrics Published On Its SiteThe lyric site has a smart way of encoding the words "Red Handed" into their lyrics in morse code, to catch Google taking content from them.By hnhh
- TechSacha Baron Cohen Sets His Sights On Genius Founder Mahbod MoghadamSacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America" sets sights on Silicon Valley. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone Sheds Light On "Deja Vu" LyricsPost Malone breaks down his lyrics, love for his girlfriend, George Strait and country music in new video.By hnhh
- NewsHomeboy Sandman Calls Out Rap Genius For Being "Disrespectful, Irresponsible Dicks"An NYC Rapper, Homeboy Sandman, called out Rap Genius for their incorrect transcription of rap lyrics and their actually unverified "verified pages." By hnhh