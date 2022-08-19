R&B Money
- MusicTyrese Confirms A 2nd TGT Album Is On The WayTyrese says that TGT have a second album on the way.By Cole Blake
- MusicTank Thinks "People Would Rather Hear Rappers Singing Bad Than Singers Singing Good"The "R&B Money" star breaks down why R&B hasn't been dominating the charts like it once did.By Erika Marie
- MusicTank Gives Diddy Props For R&B Discussions, Says Genre Needs More Than Chris Brown & UsherThe "R&B Money" singer believes that it's time for R&B o top the charts. "Give us our space back," said Tank.By Erika Marie
- MusicTank Explains Why Tyrese & Ginuwine Didn't End Up On "R&B Money"The singer recently released his praised album and it missed TGT features. "They move too slow," said Tank.By Erika Marie
- NewsTank Taps Chris Brown For Seductive Single "See Through Love"Tank debuts new sultry track "See Through Love" featuring Chris Brown from his final album R&B Money.By hnhh