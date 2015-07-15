R&B Charts
- MusicElla Mai's Debut Album Launches At No. 1 On Top R&B Albums ChartElla Mai's debut makes a splash.By Milca P.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "Life's A Trip" Hits Top Five On Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartElsewhere, Quavo claims his first solo entry on the chart.By Milca P.
- MusicPost Malone Breaks Michael Jackson's 76-Week Top 10 Streak On R&B Charts"Stoney" usurps "Thriller" for the longest Top 10 run in R&B-Hip Hop history.By Devin Ch
- NewsThe Weeknd Sets Billboard Record With Top 3 Singles On R&B ChartsThe Weeknd currently holds the top 3 spots on the R&B song charts.By Kevin Goddard