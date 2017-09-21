Racial Equality
- NewsKansas City Chiefs Fans Boo When Players Linked Arms With Texans During National AnthemThe teams' peaceful protest was met with a roaring boo from the crowd.By Erika Marie
- SocietyWhite Lady Who Called Cops On Black Barbecue Turned Into Hilarious Meme SeriesThe internet wins again. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSeahawks' Pete Carroll Undecided On Potential Kaepernick SigningPete Carroll reopens the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick for the 2018 season.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Tribe Called Quest Shares Their Final Video "The Space Program"A Tribe Called Quest have released their final video via Apple Music.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMo'nique Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God On Breakfast ClubMo'nique bites back after being branded "Donkey of the Day", squares off with Charlamagne tha God live on the Breakast Club.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Players Want Month Dedicated To Racial Equality, Police Reform"We would like November to serve as a month of Unity."By Kyle Rooney