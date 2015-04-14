r8
- NewsRihanna Songwriter Threatens Travis Scott For Delay Of "ANTI"He went on a lengthy Twitter rant against Scott for taking control of his "wife's" album. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsRihanna Named One Of "The Greats" By NYTimes Style MagazineRihanna is one of six of T Magazine's "Greats." She talks being single and what turns her on in her new cover story. By Angus Walker
- NewsRihanna's New Album Title & Cover Art RevealedRihanna's "ANTI" is coming soon.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRihanna Is Revealing Details Of Her New Album At An L.A. Gallery Right NowWe may have the title, artwork and release date for Rihanna's "R8" by the end of the night.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLive Stream: Rihanna Headlines Rock In RioWatch Rihanna's Rock In Rio performance.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRihanna Covers NME Magazine, Gives Album UpdateRihanna nabs the inaugural cover of NME magazine. By Rose Lilah
- NewsBTS: Rihanna's Studio Session For "Bitch Better Have My Money"Rihanna gives us a peak inside her studio session for "BBHMM."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRihanna Stars In Dior "Secret Garden IV" Short FilmWatch the new short film for Rihanna's Dior campaign.By Trevor Smith
- TVRihanna Announced As Musical Guest For SNL FinaleRihanna will perform on Saturday Night Live's season finale.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJames Joint (Interlude)Check out an interlude from Rihanna's next album, "James Joint."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRihanna "American Oxygen" VideoRihanna drops the official video for "American Oxygen."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRihanna Previews New Song In Dior Spring 2015 CampaignListen to a preview of an upcoming Rihanna song called "A Night".By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyRihanna Shuts Down Claims She's Snorting Cocaine In Viral VideoRihanna has disputed claims that she was snorting coke in a video that's made the rounds on social media.By Trevor Smith