R. Kelly Trial - New York
- Pop CultureChuck D Accused Of Defending R. Kelly With Ike Turner & Rick James ExamplesThe Public Enemy icon questioned if the "USA system [gives[ a man a chance for a man to change his world around" when discussing sentencing.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison As Jury Begins Deliberation: ReportThe anonymous jury of seven men and five women in R. Kelly's New York trial has begun deliberating.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Defense Team Compares Him To MLK, Mike Pence, Hugh Hefner: ReportDuring closing arguments, Kelly's defense reportedly recited portions of Dr. King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Defense Witness Asks Judge To Play His Demo Reel: ReportA witness for the defense expressed he still wants to work with Kelly and asked the judge if his demo could be played in court.By Erika Marie
- MusicFormer R. Kelly Employee Claims He Made Girlfriends "Who Twerked For Cake" FightEx-employee Suzette Mayweather testifies that R. Kelly once forced his girlfriends to fight each other after "twerking for cake" at his birthday party in 2016.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Accuser Testifies He Strategically Forced Victims To Write Fake Blackmail LettersAn anonymous accuser has testified that R. Kelly allegedly forced his victims to write fake blackmail letters, in an effort to protect himself if he ever had to go back to trial.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial: Former Assistant Claims Singer Lived In "Twilight Zone"The singer's former assistant testified about women being starved of food for long periods of time and not being allowed to leave Kelly's mansion.By Erika Marie
- CrimeWoman Testifies At R. Kelly's Trial & Claims He Sexually Abused Her 12 Years AgoJerhonda Johnson Pace testified on Wednesday that she and R. Kelly had a six-month sexual relationship when she was 16 years old.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial: Anonymous Jury Officially SelectedAn anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women has been sworn in for For R. Kelly's New York City sex trafficking trial.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeR. Kelly To Be Moved To NY To Start Sex Trafficking Trial In The Summer: ReportThe singer is accused of leading a massive sex trafficking ring.By Erika Marie