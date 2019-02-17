r kelly alleged victims
- MusicOne Of R.Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult Member's Father Has A Message For Him On Father's DayTimothy Savage has a message for R. Kelly and his "enablers."By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer From 2008 Trial Says He Was "Guilty As Hell"The attorney said that he took R. Kelly to the doctor to receive "libido killing" shots so he couldn't get arrested in the future.By Erika Marie
- MusicR Kelly's Friend Who Bailed Him Out Of Jail Receives Business Bomb ThreatsPolice responded to the scene but couldn't find any explosives.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Saga: Girlfriend's Parents Traveling To Chicago To Rescue Their DaughterJoycelyn Savage's parents are hoping to finally get in contact with their daughter.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Was Paid By Woman Who Calls Herself His "Good Friend"A Romeoville woman named Valencia Love posted his bond.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's World Tour Hasn't Been Canceled Yet As Promoters Wait On Court CasePromoters in Germany sent out an email to ticket holders letting them know the show is still on for now.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Pens Op-Ed About Testifying In 2008 CaseVanAllen recently shared her story on the Lifetime series "Surviving R. Kelly."By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Continues To Deny Sexual Assault Allegations, Lawyer Says He's "Disappointed"R. Kelly wants people to know he thinks he's innocent.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Victims Have Watched New Sex Tape: ReportA grand jury was formed after the alleged victims watched the sex tape.By Aron A.