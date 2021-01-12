QAnon Shaman
- Pop CultureQAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Sentenced RevealedJanuary 6th Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley has been sentenced to 41 months in prison.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeQAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Strikes Plea Deal In Insurrection Case: ReportOne of the most recognizable figures from the January 6 insurrection at America's Capitol has worked out a deal with authorities.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Wayne Pardon Causes "QAnon Shaman" To Rethink Trump Support: ReportHe painted the American flag on his face and wore a horned helmet as he stormed the Capitol, but seeing Weezy get a presidential pardon gave his pause.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJacob Chansley, "QAnon Shaman" Rioter, Will Receive Organic Food In JailThe horned, pro-Trump Capitol rioter has refused to eat because the food isn't organic, but a judge ordered that his "strict shaman diet" should be honored.By Erika Marie