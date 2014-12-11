purple haze 2
- Music VideosCam'ron Visits Pablo Escobar's Home In "Medellin" Music VideoNew music video from Cam'ron off of "Purple Haze 2."By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryCam'ron Details Pulling Knife On Suge Knight, Bringing Bricks To Jay-ZCam'ron got stories for days.By Aron A.
- NewsCam'ron Delivers That Raw & Uncut On "Medellin"Cam'ron makes it look easy. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCam'ron & Wale Team Up For "I Don't Know"Cam'ron & Wale join forces for a new cut off of "Purple Haze 2."By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCam'ron Won't Be In Public Romantic Relationships Anymore After JuJuThe rapper also discussed his late girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryCam'ron Reflects On Jim Jones Learning To Rap, Big L & MoreCam'ron is one of hip-hop's best storytellers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCam'ron Unveils "Purple Haze 2" Tracklist Ft. Wale, Max B & Jim JonesCam'ron's "Purple Haze 2" drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- NewsCam'ron Brings It Back On "Big Deal""Purple Haze 2" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- Music VideosCam'ron Makes Killa Season Official With "Believe In Flee" Music Video"Purple Haze 2" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicCam'ron Announces "Purple Haze 2" Tour In 2020Cam'ron's gearing up for the "Purple Haze 2."By Aron A.
- NewsCam'ron & Max B Reminisce About The Block On "My City"The artists seem to have traded features.By Erika Marie
- MusicCam'ron Finally Announces "Purple Haze 2" Release DateFollowing the release of "Believe In Flee," Cam'ron announces the release date for "Purple Haze 2."By Aron A.
- LifeCam'Ron & Reebok Planning To Release "Purple Haze" Sneaker On 4/20Cam'Ron has teamed up with Reebok for a sneaker collab inspired by his classic 2004 LP. By Angus Walker
- NewsCam'ron Clears Up "Federal Reserve" & "Purple Haze 2" DelaysCam'ron hops to get both "Purple Haze 2" and the "Federal Reserve" EP with A-Trak out by year's end.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCam'ron Planning Dipset Album For July, "Purple Haze 2" For DecemberCam'ron has two new albums slated for this year. By Trevor Smith
- NewsCam'ron Says "Purple Haze 2" Will Drop In DecemberCam'ron's "Purple Haze 2" will be out in December, according to the man himself.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCam'ron To Retire After "Purple Haze 2" Drops?Cam'ron confirms that he's planning to retire after "Purple Haze 2" drops this summer.By hnhh