publishers

- MusicKanye West's EMI Contract Forbids Him From RetiringKanye West fights to obtain his freedom from his publisher and record companies.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Says He Fired His Entire Team & Cancelled His TourIt may no longer be "TREYWAY."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOmarosa Secretly Taped Donald Trump During Her White House Stint: ReportShe got fired twice now? But she's back with some bite.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Agrees To Pay $112 Million Settlement Over Copyright IssuesA number of artist will receive their fair share of the settlement package.By Devin Ch
- MusicYouTube Will Now Publish Music Credits On VideosThe new feature bodes well for smaller artist looking to get their name across.By Devin Ch