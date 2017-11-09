products
- GramRihanna Shows Off Savage X Fenty Lingerie To Welcome In The New YearRihanna showed off some new products for Savage X Fenty in honor of the new year.By Cole Blake
- SneakersKid Cudi & Adidas Announce Their Partnership: Sneakers & Apparel In The PipelineTurns out Kid Cudi was the mastermind behind a series of cryptic posters at Rolling Loud.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Enters The Skin Care Racket After Trademarking "Fenty Skin"Rihanna expands her Fenty brand into yet another consumer market. By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Trademarks "Thank U, Next" For Lotions, Perfumes & MoreWhat would a "Thank u, Next" perfume even smell like?By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohn Legend Lends His Voice To Google Assistant To Answer Your Everyday QuestionsJohn will be happy to tell you about the weather. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSoulja Boy Fans Still Haven't Received Their SouljaWatches & Other ElectronicsSoulja Boy, we have a problem.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCVS Drug Stores Nationwide Have Begun Selling CBD Products800 CVS locations across the USA will be stocking CBD products on their shelves.By Devin Ch
- MusicPewDiePie Clowns Soulja Boy For His Latest "Knock-Off" Game ConsoleThe gamer seemed exasperated.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Is Now Endorsing Skin Lightening ProductsA controversial move, to say the least. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Trademarking Asahd Khaled's NameGet ready to see Asahd's name everywhere.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyRihanna's Fenty Cosmetics Are Heading To Saudi ArabiaFenty Beauty is going after the Arabian Peninsula.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Looks Like A Superhero Queen At Italy Fenty Beauty LaunchRihanna has officially launched her beauty products in Italy.By Chantilly Post
- LifeToys "R" Us Offering Discounts On Apple Products Amid Store ClosuresGo cop some discounted goods before they're gone!By David Saric
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Is Reportedly Working On Her Own Sex Toy EmpireAmber Rose is working on some personal at-home products. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyWalmart Shares Top Selling Items In Every State: BBQ Sauce, Cheerios & MoreWalmart shoppers in Washington are loving their vanilla frosting. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRick Ross' New Line Of Luxury Hair & Beard Care Items Will Soon Hit StoresRick Ross wants to make sure you look like a boss. By Matt F
- SocietyWalmart Black Friday Deals Are Already HereWalmart is a whole two weeks ahead of America's biggest day to spend. By Chantilly Post