- RandomReddit Bans Pro-Trump Forum For Inciting Violence At U.S. CapitolThe news aggregation platform is now banning one of the biggest pro-Trump forums on the platform in connection with the violent riots at the Capitol.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureIce-T Posts Meme From Pro-Trump Twitter Page, Faces BacklashAs expected, Ice-T didn't give a damn.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsColin Kaepernick Hater Nick Bosa Deletes Pro-Trump Tweets Before NFL DraftBosa did it in case he gets drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTrump Removes "Dark Knight Rising" Music From Campaign Video After Legal ThreatsWarner Bros. didn't want their name associated with the pro-Trump ad.By Aron A.
- SocietyKanye West Breaks: "I’ve Been Used To Spread Messages I Don’t Believe In"Yeezy will be moving forward with a different mindset.By Zaynab
- SocietySouth Carolina Banker Praised For Blackface Kanye West MAGA CostumeHis dramatic use of bronzer really impressed his friends.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Staff Ask Jenifer Lewis For Help: Plans With Bipolar ActressBoth entertainers have received bipolar disorder diagnoses.By Zaynab
- SocietyPete Davidson Calls Out Kanye West For SNL Rant: "Being Mentally Ill" Is No ExcuseThe comedian let his feelings show during the "Weekend Update."By Zaynab
- MusicSnoop Dogg On Kanye West's MAGA Hat: "Make Ya Music Great Again"Snoop Dogg continues to go in on Kanye West.By Aron A.
- SocietyAzealia Banks Blasts "Witch" Lana Del Rey: Sick Of "White Women In Hollywood"In defense of Kanye West.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant In Unaired SNL Clip After Being Bullied BackstageYe went off.By Zaynab
- SocietyTrump Supporter Gets Knocked Out At Portland Airport During Muslim Ban ProtestA Trump supporter was knocked unconscious after he clashed with demonstrators who were protesting Trump's Muslim ban at the Portland International Airport yesterday. By Angus Walker