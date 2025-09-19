News
Pretty & Petty
Beef
Cardi B Roasts BIA In Scathing "Am I The Drama?" Diss Track “Pretty & Petty”
Cardi B and BIA’s beef dates back to March 2024 after fan comparisons. The feud quickly escalated into diss tracks and social media rants.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 19, 2025
92 Views