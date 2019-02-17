precious harris
- GramT.I. Celebrates The Women In His Life With Emotional TributeWith yesterday being International Women's Day, T.I.took to Instagram to share an emotional homage to the ladies in his life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Shares NSFW "Hustlers" Photo, Blasts TMZ For Court Case CoverageIt's safe to say that she won't be doing an interview with the publication anytime soon.By Erika Marie
- MusicTMZ Apologizes To T.I. Over Precious Harris Report, Says It Was "Inappropriate & Wrong"The rapper has been grieving the loss of his sister after she passed away unexpectedly.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Announces $25,000 Scholarship In Sister Precious' NamePrecious' legacy will live on. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Episode 4 Recap: Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci On The RocksOur weekly catch-up on last night's "T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle" episode.By E Gadsby
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' Daughter Gets Her Face Tatted After Her DeathKamaya showed off her new tattoo to commemorate her mom.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Resumes Filming "Family Hustle" After Passing Of His SisterAfter a moment of reflection, T.I. gets back on the grind. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentT.I. And Tiny's Family: Everything & Everyone You Need To KnowTip and Tiny's roots run deep. By E Gadsby
- EntertainmentTiny Shares Footage From T.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' FuneralPrecious Harris' funeral featured amazing speeches and performances.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' Car Accident Caused By Asthma AttackThe details concerning Precious Harris' car accident have been unearthed.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentT.I. Shares Last Text Message His Sister Precious Harris Ever Sent HimT.I.'s last text exchange with his big sister was about the Gucci Blackface scandal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Pays Tribute To His "Hilarious" Sister With Turn Up Clips: "Big Sis Was Da Shit"Precious Harris was a real one.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris Passes AwayR.I.P. Precious Harris.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMonica Dedicates Song To T.I.'s Sister Precious Harris During Concert"I want Precious to feel the love."By Zaynab
- MusicT.I. & Tiny Halt "Family Hustle" Production As Sister Precious Is In ICU Amid Car CrashSending prayers to Precious Harris. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Reportedly Hospitalized In Critical ConditionPrayers are going up for Precious Harris.By Zaynab