polls
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Spits Bars For Voters At The PollsRoyce Da 5'9" came through to do his part, hitting up Detroit polling stations to lay down a performance of his classic "Boom." By Mitch Findlay
- Politics18% Of Americans Face Unemployment Or Reduced Hours New Poll FindsUnemployment levels are rising at an alarming rate in the United States amid the Coronavirus outbreak. A new Marist Poll concludes 18% of adults have been affected.By Cole Blake
- MusicStormzy's PSA On Importance Of Voting Causes Spike In U.K. Voter RegistrationStormzy's got influence. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMillennials Prefer Binge Watching Over Sex: ReportThis study reveals millennials are doing more Netflix than "chilling."By Aida C.
- SportsTravis Scott & LeBron James Endorse Beto O'RourkeThe support for the Democrat politician is growing.By Zaynab
- SocietyNicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Become Political Peons In The NY State ElectionsNicki Minaj has endorsed the Democrat faction led by Andrew Cuomo.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Has Reportedly Doubled Donald Trump's Support Among Black MenTrump is profiting off Kanye's endorsement. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsChance The Rapper Leads Parade Of Fans Through Streets Of Chicago To Polling SiteChance The Rapper led thousands of fans through the streets of Chicago Monday night to the early voting polls.By Kevin Goddard