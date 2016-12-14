police force
- SocietyTwo L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies Reportedly Shot; In Critical ConditionTwo Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were reportedly shot in Compton. By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsJ. Cole Weighs In On Minneapolis Police DisbandingFollowing the Minneapolis City Council's decision to disband the police force, J. Cole has offered up some thoughts. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentPhoenix Mayor Is "Sick" Over Brutal Family Arrest & Police Chief Publicly ApologizesThe Phoenix police chief apologized to the family involved. By Aida C.
- ViralMiami Cop Charged With Misconduct After Violent Arrest Of Black Woman: Report#BlackLivesMatterBy Aida C.
- LifeTeen Thrown To The Ground At 2015 Texas Pool Party Sues Cop & City For $5 MillionRemember the cop who attacked the girl at a pool party and did a very unnecessary tactical roll?By hnhh
- LifeNYPD Officer Loses 5 Vacation Days After Nearly Killing 90-Pound TeenagerA slap on the wrist for an NYPD officer who shoved a 14-year-old boy through a glass window. By Angus Walker