- MusicPS5 "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" Details RevealedFollowing the grand reveal of "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," Insomniac has provided further details about the upcoming game. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Reveals "Narcos: Mexico" Season 2 Premiere Date & Plot DetailsGet ready for season two.By Cole Blake
- SocietyWhitney Cummings Thwarts Blackmail By Posting Topless PhotoWhitney Cummings takes the match with a backhanded volley.By Devin Ch
- TV"Star Trek Picard" Unveils Trailer: "TNG" Regulars Data & Riker Mark Their Return"Star Trek Picard" looks to be more canon-friendly than "Discovery," but with far less CGI magic.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Avengers: Infinity War" Spoiler Hit With Intricate Revenge Plot Ahead Of "Endgame""Avengers" fans are turning into pranksters in the "Spoiler Era."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"James Bond 25:" Rami Malek Officially Joins Cast & Other DetailsAre you ready for James Bond's 25th tour of duty?By Devin Ch
- MusicLizzo Cast As Stripper Opposite Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez In "Hustlers"Lizzo is ready to exact revenge on a bunch of irksome day traders who moonlight as "Johns" by night.By Devin Ch
- Original Content"Game Of Thrones": The Ultimate Pre-Season RecapRefresh your "Game Of Thrones" memory without having to commit to a full season re-watch.By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Plot Details & Cast Leaks OnlineDavid Slade will reportedly be directing the "Black Mirror" movie.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentGame Of Thrones Actor "Iain Glen" Hints At "Bombshell Ending" In Season 8The actor that plays Ser Jorah Mormont let spill a few juicy details about Game of Thrones' final season.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Is Constructing An Interactive Plot For "Black Mirror" & Other Shows: ReportPick and choose how you want the plot to continue.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Thug Wipes Instagram Fueling Speculation Over "Slime Language" ReleaseCould "Slime Language" drop imminently?By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Sonic The Hedgehog" Live Action Movie Details RevealedThey're putting an interesting twist on Sonic. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTori Brixx Pleads Her Innocence In Rich The Kid Home Invasion Plot"At the end of the day if I ask Rich for it, he would have gave it to me."By Devin Ch
- SportsIce Cube Tied Into Bribery Plot Involving Steve Bannon & Qatari Government: Report Ice Cube's BIG3 league reportedly claims they were being targeted by Qatari investors over Steve Bannon.By Aron A.
- NewsXXXTentacion Reportedly Fears Extortion From Girl He Hit In VideoXXXTentacion believes the girl in the video is going after his pocket book after first agreeing it was only a joke. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentStreet Fighter Television Series Gets The Green LightA Street Fighter television series is in the works from the animation team that brought us "Assassin's Fist."By Devin Ch