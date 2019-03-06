platform
- TechTDE, Empire & Quality Control Invest In Social Platform, RiffTDE, Empire and Quality Control have invested in the social platform, Riff.By Cole Blake
- SneakersBeyonce x Adidas Superstar Platform Coming Soon: PhotosBeyonce has a brand new collaboration with Adidas on the horizon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole Moving To Bring "Be Free" To StreamingAccording to Dreamville's Ibrahim, J. Cole is aiming to bring his powerful "Be Free" to streaming platforms. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeNYPD Cop Violently Kicked Off Subway Platform Into TracksA New York City officer was kicked by a man who had jumped the turnstiles at a subway station.By Alexander Cole
- TVHBO Rolls Out October Content Calendar Teasing Arrival Of "Watchmen" & MoreMark your calendars.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Acquires Rights For Documentary On Cyntoia BrownThe life and release of Cyntoia Brown will soon hit Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyRihanna Lends Support To Sudan Protests: "They Have A Right To Demand Justice"Rihanna puts her elevated platform to good use once more!By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Offers "King Service Announcement" About Social MediaJames has a special message for his followers.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentYouTube Clocks In 2 Billion Monthly Users Who Watch 250 Million Hours Daily: ReportBig numbers for a big platform. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentNetflix's Arrivals For May 2019: "Matrix" Trilogy & Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It"Netflix bulks up on classic material in the month of May.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWikileaks Co-Founder Julian Assange Arrested After 7 Years Under AsylumJulian Assange's arrest is a sad day for the counter-intelligence community.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLilly Singh Makes History: First Queer Woman Of Color To Host "Late Night Talk Show""A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will take over NBC's late, late timeslot formerly occupied by Carson Daly.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Seeking An End To Apple Music's "Anti-Competition" PracticesSpotify's founder is taking measures to prevent an Apple monopoly in Europe.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Gayle King Interview: Joycelyn Savage's Parents "Red Hot" Over CBS AiringThe parents of Joycelyn Savage have set their attorney on a collision course with the Mass Media. By Devin Ch