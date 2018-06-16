pharmacy
- RandomWalmart Sued By Justice Department For "Fueling" Opioid Crisis By Fulfilling Invalid Prescriptions: ReportThe mega-chain operates 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCVS Drug Stores Nationwide Have Begun Selling CBD Products800 CVS locations across the USA will be stocking CBD products on their shelves.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCVS Takes An L After Manager Calls The Cops On Black Lady For Trying To Use A CouponThe store manager was literally shaking when he made the call.By Zaynab
- MusicAmazon Buys Nas-Backed Pharmaceutical Startup for $1 BillionNas is making silent cashflow moves.By Zaynab
- SocietyState Of Kentucky Sues Walgreens Over It's Role In Opioid CrisisThe State of Kentucky singles out Walgreens for "unlawful business practices."By Devin Ch