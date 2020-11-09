pfizer
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Teams With Pfizer For COVID-19 Booster VideoJohn Legend has teamed up with Pfizer to promote the COVID-19 booster.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsFDA Approves Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For ChildrenChild-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for children five to 11. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Is Likely Being DelayedDr. Anthony Fauci says Moderna's COVID-19 booster shots will likely be delayed.By Cole Blake
- RandomPfizer CEO Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Pill Could Be Ready By Year's EndThey are reportedly working on a pill that people can take at home to avoid hospital visits.By Erika Marie
- Life50 Cent Reacts To Pfizer Vaccine Announcement50 Cent reacts to Pfizer's CEO saying that a third COVID-19 vaccine dose is likely needed within a year.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMike Pence Receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Live During Televised EventThe Vice President received the vaccine live Friday morning.
By Madusa S.
- PoliticsWhite House Officials To Be Among First With Access To COVID-19 Vaccine: ReportWhite House officials will reportedly be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFirst Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Roll Out This WeekThe vaccines are arriving. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomU.S. Approves Emergency Distribution Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine: ReportReports state that the officials may begin administering the vaccine within days. Will you be taking the vaccine?By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available As Early As Dec. 11, Health Official SaysThe head of Operation Warp Speed says the coronavirus vaccine may be available by December 11.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureModerna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Nearly 95% EffectiveModerna emerges with promising signs of its COVID-19 vaccine following rival company Pfizer's announcement last week.By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% EffectivePfizer shares promising news of its COVID-19 vaccine. By Aron A.