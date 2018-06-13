pettiness
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Gucci Boycott Turns "Super Ugly"50 Cent stammers out of bounds in the beginning stages of the "Gucci Wars."By Devin Ch
- MusicFunk Flex Trolls Dame Dash With Jay-Z & Aaliyah PhotoFunk Flex becomes Petty Flex.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Throws Major Shade At Blac Chyna With His "WCW" Alexis SkyyRob Kardashian shoots his shot at Alexis Skyy after fight with Blac Chyna.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea Spills Major Tea On Ex-Boyfriend Nick Young During TV AppearanceIggy Azalea showed off one of Nick Young's final gifts to her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Is Watching The 50 Cent/Floyd Mayweather Beef With Popcorn On DeckJa Rule is clearly standing behind Money Mayweather. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyCVS Takes An L After Manager Calls The Cops On Black Lady For Trying To Use A CouponThe store manager was literally shaking when he made the call.By Zaynab
- MusicJa Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent With Snitching AccusationsIt's murda she wrote as an undying beef ambles on. By Mitch Findlay