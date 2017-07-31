Pete Carroll
- SportsRussell Wilson & Pete Carroll Party After Coach's Departure From SeattleWilson made the trip back up to Seattle so see his old coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsPete Carroll Out As Seahawks CoachCarroll will transition to an advisory role after 13 years as the team's head coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsRussell Wilson Reacts To Report That He Wanted Pete Carroll FiredRussell Wilson has been getting a lot of criticism as of late.By Alexander Cole
- FootballRussell Wilson & Pete Carroll May Split Up In 2022: ReportPete Carroll and Russell Wilson may be spliting up this offseason.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Wilson Reportedly Annoyed With Pete Carroll & His SonsRussell Wilson and the Seahawks have been at odds as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSeahawks Award Pete Carroll With Contract ExtensionPete Carroll will be staying in Seattle for the foreseeable future.By Cole Blake
- SportsPete Carroll Cancels Seahawks Practice So Players Can Register To VotePete Carroll canceled practice Saturday in an effort to get every player registered to vote.By Cole Blake
- SportsSeahawks HC Pete Carroll Admits He Regrets Not Signing Colin KaepernickPete Carroll admits that he regrets not signing Colin Kaepernick in 2017.By Cole Blake
- SportsReport: Seahawks "Did Due Diligence" On Antonio BrownAntonio Brown almost had a job.By Cole Blake
- SportsEarl Thomas Explains Why He Gave Pete Carroll The Middle Finger: WatchThomas doesn't regret his final on-field moment with the Seahawks.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCliff Avril Says Pete Carroll Lost Seahawks' Trust After Super Bowl XLIXMany on the team disagreed with his goal-line decision.By Devin Ch
- SportsColin Kaepernick Receives Amnesty International's Highest HonorColin Kaepernick's political engagement is rewarded at the highest level.By Devin Ch
- SportsSeahawks' Pete Carroll Undecided On Potential Kaepernick SigningPete Carroll reopens the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick for the 2018 season.By Devin Ch
- SportsSeahawks Coach Pete Carroll Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy 500sPete Carroll puts his Air Monarchs over the new Yeezy 500s.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKendrick Lamar Visits Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Kendrick Lamar & Big Baby D.R.A.M. invade Seattle Seahawks practice on Monday.By Kevin Goddard