people of color

- TV"Family Guy" Star Mike Henry Will No Longer Voice Cleveland Brown CharacterMike Henry will no longer be voicing the character of Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy," as he feels that "persons of color should play characters of color."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureEllen DeGeneres Deletes "Tone-Deaf" Tweet About George Floyd Amid CriticismEllen DeGeneres decided to take down her "tone-deaf" tweet about the police killing of George Floyd, after receiving backlash for referring to "people of colour."By Lynn S.
- TVPharrell Williams Explains Why COVID-19 Disproportionately Affects People Of ColourPharrell Williams spoke to Jimmy Fallon via video chat on "The Tonight Show" about how race relates to coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- SocietyJay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal DisputeJay-Z won't budge unless the independent court produces a more diverse list of candidates.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. On Kanye's Meeting With Trump: "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions"T.I. has mixed feelings about Kanye West's meeting with Trump.By Aron A.
- SocietyProperty Manager Fired For Calling Police On A Black Man Wearing Socks In The PoolAnother day, another incident of cops being called for no reason. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNYC Mayor Promises Less Marijuana Arrests For People Of ColorBill de Blasio promises sweeping reforms.By Devin Ch