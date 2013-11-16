peacelife
- NewsOn My LineMann and YMTK link for "All On My Line".ByTrevor Smith155 Views
- NewsReasonsJetpack Jones and LanaaMak link for "Reasons".ByTrevor Smith124 Views
- NewsMann Feat. Reem Riches "I Got (Abundance pt.2) " VideoLA spitter Mann gets trippy in his new video "I Got" featuring Reem Riches.ByBruce Smith125 Views
- NewsTone Oliver "It's An Honor" Video (Prod. By C Wills & Abstrakt Soundz)Watch Tone Oliver's new video for "It's An Honor."Byhnhh161 Views
- NewsOh, WoahStream and/or download Jetpack Jones, Tone Oliver and Apocalyps' new record "Oh, Woah."Byhnhh440 Views
- NewsHippies On The LawnListen to MANN and Jetpack Jones' new collaborative record "Hippies On The Lawn".Byhnhh305 Views
- BeefBEeFF "N Dis" Video (Prod. By Dari The Spazz)Witness BEeFF's new video for "N Dis".Byhnhh101 Views
- NewsIt's PossibleTrust MANN and Jetpack Jones, it's possible.Byhnhh283 Views
- NewsTone Oliver & MANN Perform Live At "Love Is Back" EventWatch Tone Oliver & MANN Perform Live At "Love Is Back" EventByhnhh132 Views
- NewsMann "Hollywood Freestyle" VideoWatch Mann "Hollywood Freestyle" VideoByhnhh159 Views
- NewsTone Oliver "The GodFather Theory" VideoWatch The GodFather TheoryByhnhh122 Views
- NewsTone Oliver "Nobody" VideoWatch Tone Oliver "Nobody" VideoByhnhh126 Views
- MusicFamily JewelA standout cut from #PeaceLife soldier Tone Oliver's new "Live And Let Die" project, which is now available in our mixtape section. Cop it.Byhnhh449 Views
- MixtapesLive And Let DieThe debut EP from Tone Oliver, a rising emcee operating within Mann's #PeaceLife movement. The project features Mann, BEeFF, DJB, Chazz Giovanni, Joy, Buddy, Faith Jones and enimaL, and finds Tone sharing influences from life, music and love. "Live, because death happens way more than life does. The best rapper will never exist, because they were not born. They were wasted on a cheap thrill or an abortion/miscarriage or some bullshit like that. So live, smile, be honest, fight your fears, dare, have fun, learn, love, laugh... A LOT. If you ever find your hearts desire, obtain it. Achieving your goals are not hard they're worth it. So find what's worth it and achieve it. Everything else... let die."Byhnhh8.9K Views